Construction on Hwy 169 from Blue Earth to Elmore begins April 25

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Driver traveling on Highway 169 between Blue Earth and Elmore should be prepared to encounter some road construction.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says to expect lane restrictions and brief delays as a resurfacing project begins Monday, April 25. Nine miles of Hwy 169 from Faribault County Road 52 near Blue Earth to the northern limits of Elmore will be resurfaced.

The project, which should be complete in mid-June, includes repaving the road, culvert repairs, adding centerline and edge line rumble strips, and the installation of lighting at three county road intersections.

MN DOT says benefits of the project include improved pavement, smoother road surface, improved safety with turn lane and access modifications and safer rural intersections with added lighting.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.