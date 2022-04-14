Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Construction on Hwy 169 from Blue Earth to Elmore begins April 25

Roadwork is set to begin on Highway 169 between Blue Earth and Elmore on April 25, 2022.
Roadwork is set to begin on Highway 169 between Blue Earth and Elmore on April 25, 2022.(AP)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Driver traveling on Highway 169 between Blue Earth and Elmore should be prepared to encounter some road construction.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says to expect lane restrictions and brief delays as a resurfacing project begins Monday, April 25. Nine miles of Hwy 169 from Faribault County Road 52 near Blue Earth to the northern limits of Elmore will be resurfaced.

The project, which should be complete in mid-June, includes repaving the road, culvert repairs, adding centerline and edge line rumble strips, and the installation of lighting at three county road intersections.

MN DOT says benefits of the project include improved pavement, smoother road surface, improved safety with turn lane and access modifications and safer rural intersections with added lighting.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture
FILE - MSU Mankato says an early morning bomb threat does not pose an imminent concern for...
2 suspects in custody after bomb threat at Minnesota State Mankato

Latest News

Jobs Report
Minnesota unemployment rate falls to 2.5% in March
Brown County Historical Society in New Ulm, MN
Brown Co. Historical Society to host annual book sale
The new owners of the Field of Dreams Movie Site, Go the Distance Baseball, LLC, are unveiling...
Field of Dreams Movie Site expansion master plan unveiled
94-year-old Taopi woman survives tornado; loses childhood home
94-year-old Taopi woman survives tornado; childhood home destroyed