Extreme wind today, cold into next week

Back to the 50s and 60s by late next week
KEYC News Now This Morning VOD
By Shawn Cable
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Put rocks in your pockets and tie down your small pets and lawn furniture. It is an extremely windy day! A High Wind Warning is in effect through 11pm for gusts of 45 to 55 mph. Higher gusts of 60+ mph are possible across far southwestern Minnesota and northwestern Iowa. The wind will die down late tonight, but temperatures will remain well below average through the weekend and into next week.

The rest of today will be cloudy, cold and very windy with scattered light rain and snow showers. Temps will only reach the upper 30s this afternoon. The wind will decrease to about 15 to 25 mph by late tonight. Temperatures will drop into the mid 20s by daybreak Friday.

Friday and Saturday will be partly cloudy, cold and still a bit breezy. High temps will only reach the low 40s, which is between 10 and 15 degrees below average for this time of year.

We are watching a system that could bring more rain and/or snow late Sunday afternoon, Sunday night into Monday. Precipitation amounts of a quarter inch or more are possible. Depending on temperatures, some minor snow accumulation is possible. More significant snow accumulation of a couple inches or more will be possible across Western and central Minnesota. Another system could bring more rain by Wednesday into Thursday.

After Monday, we will slowly begin to bring temperatures back to near normal. Our long-range forecast models suggest that high temps will climb back into the 60s by late next week.

