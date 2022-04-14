GOING HOME: Ukrainian woman living in Cloquet to return home with medical supplies

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Ukraine native Galyna Tuttle now lives in Cloquet, MN, and is planning a trip to her war-torn home country to bring much-needed medical supplies.

Galyna met her husband, Andrew Tuttle, while he was on a mission trip in Ukraine.

“There in the yonder window, I saw this beautiful blonde lady,” said Andrew. “I asked the translator, I said, ‘who is that?’”

16 years later, they’re living in Cloquet, married with two kids.

They’re usually busy going out of their way for others, planning a home for orphans in Ukraine, and running a ministry in Cloquet.

Now, they’re the ones needing support.

“I’m very thankful for the support of the community because, without that, I would have gone crazy,” said Galyna.

Now, she’s calling on that community to help her help others.

After speaking with her niece, who is a doctor in Ukraine, she’s planning a trip overseas to deliver donated medical supplies.

“I will be sending her in a bulletproof vest and a helmet. I’ll be trying to protect her however I can,” said Andrew.

Although she knows it’s a risk, Galyna said she feels it’s something she must do.

Especially after heavy phone calls with her family, many of which have been cut short by airstrikes and bombings.

“Those moments are really hard. Not being able to contact them until the next day. And just sitting and thinking ‘Are they alive? Are they dead?” said Galyna.

Questions no one ever wants to ponder, fueling a mission she can’t pass up.

“I am scared but this has to be done because people are dying,” she said. “If we will be able to save one life or two, this is worth it.”

She plans to fly out at the end of April or early May.

If you want to help donate, here’s a list of needed items you can drop off at Grace Church or Journey Church in Cloquet: Zicam, stop bleeding quick kits, stop bleeding powder, first aid wound seal, trauma first aid kits, EVERLIT occlusive chest seal, non-vented adhesive dressing, Israeli style emergency bandages, portable tourniquet first aid, North American Rescue Hyfin Vent, chest seal, Bactine max pain-relieving cleansing spray, vitamin B6, allergy relief, eye drops, antibiotic ointment, ibuprofen, and aspirin.

There will also be a fundraiser on Saturday, April 30 at 8:30 a.m. at Common Ground Coffee Bar in Cloquet.

