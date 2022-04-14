Groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday for Hwy. 14 project

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The public is invited to a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday for the long anticipated Highway 14 expansion between Nicollet and New Ulm.

The project will expand 12.5 miles of Highway 14 from two lanes to four lanes and make other safety improvements between Nicollet and New Ulm. This is the last stretch of the project to see the upgrades that once complete, will make Highway 14 a 4-lane highway between New Ulm and Rochester.

WHEN: Tuesday, April 19 at 10:45 a.m.

WHERE: MnDOT Courtland Truck Station, 132 Zieske Road, Courtland (Parking available in the MnDOT truck station parking lot)

A detour began Monday as crews begin work on the 2-year project.

