Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Hastings named to Team USA coaching staff for IIHF World Championship

By Jake Rinehart
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota State Head Coach Mike Hastings was named an assistant coach for the 2022 U.S. Men’s National Team Thursday.

The announcement by USA Hockey means that Hastings will be a part of Team USA when they compete in the 2022 IIHF Men’s World Championship May 13-29 in Tampere and Helsinki, Finland.

Hastings will join a staff that includes Head Coach David Quinn, fellow assistants Jeff Blashill, head coach of the Detroit Red Wings, Don Granato, head coach of the Buffalo Sabres, and video coach Mike King, video coach for the Ottawa Senators.

The Minnesota State head coach previously held an international post in February when he served as an assistant on the Team USA team that competed at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China.

He recently finished his 10th season as head coach at Minnesota State and guided the Mavericks to a nation-best 38 wins and a national runner-up finish. The Spencer Penrose Award recipient as the top coach in NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey the past two seasons, Hastings has led Minnesota State to more wins than any other team over the past decade with a record of 274-96-24.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

MORE MINNESOTA STATE NEWS:
McNeely signs with Stockton Heat
Minnesota State's Jack McNeely plays against the Denver during the first period of the NCAA...
Nathan Smith makes NHL debut with Arizona Coyotes
Arizona's Nathan Smith skates during pre-game warm-ups Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Glendale,...
Minnesota State can’t hold on to beat Denver in national championship
Minnesota State players gather after a loss to Denver in the NCAA men's Frozen Four...
Minnesota State’s Dryden McKay wins Hobey Baker Award
Minnesota State goaltender Dryden McKay, right, holds the Hobey Baker Award after winning the...
McKay, Smith named First Team All-Americans
Minnesota State's Nathan Smith (8) celebrates with goaltender Dryden McKay after scoring...
Minnesota State’s Mike Hastings wins Coach of the Year
Minnesota State head coach Mike Hastings skates around during practice Wednesday, April 6,...
Minnesota State clinches spot in national championship game for first time ever
Minnesota State's Benton Maass (11) celebrates in front of teammate Akito Hirose (2) after...

Most Read

FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture
FILE - MSU Mankato says an early morning bomb threat does not pose an imminent concern for...
2 suspects in custody after bomb threat at Minnesota State Mankato

Latest News

FILE — Minnesota State's Julian Napravnik hoists the MacNaughton Cup over his head Saturday,...
Napravnik signs with Hershey Bears
Minnesota State's Jack McNeely plays against the Denver during the first period of the NCAA...
McNeely signs with Stockton Heat
Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) shoots over Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) during the...
Kris Murray to test NBA process
The new owners of the "Field of Dreams" movie site, Go the Distance Baseball, LLC, are...
$80 million ‘Field of Dreams’ movie site expansion unveiled