Hastings named to Team USA coaching staff for IIHF World Championship

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota State Head Coach Mike Hastings was named an assistant coach for the 2022 U.S. Men’s National Team Thursday.

The announcement by USA Hockey means that Hastings will be a part of Team USA when they compete in the 2022 IIHF Men’s World Championship May 13-29 in Tampere and Helsinki, Finland.

Hastings will join a staff that includes Head Coach David Quinn, fellow assistants Jeff Blashill, head coach of the Detroit Red Wings, Don Granato, head coach of the Buffalo Sabres, and video coach Mike King, video coach for the Ottawa Senators.

Welcome to the squad! #MensWorlds 🇺🇸



“We’re extremely fortunate to have the vast experience this group of coaches brings to the table.” — USA Hockey (@usahockey) April 14, 2022

The Minnesota State head coach previously held an international post in February when he served as an assistant on the Team USA team that competed at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China.

He recently finished his 10th season as head coach at Minnesota State and guided the Mavericks to a nation-best 38 wins and a national runner-up finish. The Spencer Penrose Award recipient as the top coach in NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey the past two seasons, Hastings has led Minnesota State to more wins than any other team over the past decade with a record of 274-96-24.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.