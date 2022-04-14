Your Photos
Historical drought causing the Greenwood fire has come to end after 2 years

Newly released drought data shows a huge improvement across the Northland. Tischer river in...
By Bo Fogal
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - In six months’ time, the Northland went from extreme drought to almost no drought of any kind.

As of today, new data showed a remarkable turnaround thanks to all the rain and snow the Northland has seen lately.

Seth Moore is a biologist with the Grand Portage Band at the tip of Minnesota’s Arrowhead region and he said “Our streams basically dried up!”

Moore explained how the drought was so extreme, that it impacted forests, animals, and even the fish population.

“There were a lot more nuisance bear complaints. A lot of bears affecting campgrounds in the Boundary Waters Wilderness,” said Moore. “There was almost no rearing habitat for juvenile trout in our streams.”

But the most recent drought monitor shows a huge difference between August of 2021 and April 2022.

Most of the Northland is no longer in drought levels with the exception of moderate drought conditions in parts of Koochiching and Cook counties.

Minnesota state climatologist Luigi Romolo said the significant improvement is all due to the recent snowfall and rain.

Romolo explained, “We had a significant amount of snowfall in north central and northeastern Minnesota throughout the winter. We had an anomalously high amount of snow water equivalent so that really help reduce drought conditions.”

But despite no longer being below average for precipitation, Romolo said, “Most of the drought is relatively behind us, but you’re never more vulnerable to drought than when you just come out of drought.”

A local forester estimated more than 110 inches of snow has fallen along parts of the north shore since the winter season began.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.

