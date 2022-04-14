Iowa bill would license certified professional midwives performing home births

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A bill in front of Iowa lawmakers would give licenses to Certified Professional Midwives or CPM’s. It’s something 37 other states already do.

“The state of Iowa literally doesn’t offer us the option to be licensed but because of that we are practicing without the approval or governing of any body,” said Bethany Gates, a CPM out of Vinton who performs home births for low risk pregnancies.

Gates says having a license would mean access to important medicines, the ability for more home births to be covered by insurance, and it would take away the risk involved with practicing unregulated.

“It is a risk, 3 midwifes in the past 30 years have been charged with practicing medicine without a license,” she explained.

Mandy King of Newhall opted for a home birth for her fourth child who was born three weeks ago.

”The kids slept through it, the other kids, and they woke up at about 6:30 and big brother comes down stairs and we’re like hey meet your new sister,” King said.

The bill comes at a time where home births have been on the rise. Gates says 636 home births happened in Iowa just last year. That’s a 20% increase from the year before which saw a 20% increase from the year before that.

“I think the whole pandemic has played a huge factor into it, I think naturally people are just wanting to be out of the hospital,” said King.

Meanwhile Gates says care options have only decreased.

“Since 2000 over 35 labor and delivery units have closed across the state. There are several counties where CPM’s are the only maternal health care provider in that county,” she explained.

Gates has considered relocating to a state that offers licensure, but hopes Iowa lawmakers will make it happen this session. The bill easily passed the Iowa House and now sits in the Senate.

We reached out to several area hospitals for their thoughts on the bill.

UnityPoint Health St. Luke’s in Cedar Rapids sent us the following statement which encourages women to give birth in a hospital or licensed birth center: “UnityPoint Health takes seriously its responsibility to protect the health and well-being of the people and families we serve. Our health system delivers the most babies in the State of Iowa and we support the practice of midwifery by certified nurse midwives. Midwives serve an important role in healthy, low-risk pregnancy and newborn care. We support education standards from accredited educational institutions and training licensure as part of a clinical team.

UnityPoint Health also encourages individuals to choose delivery in a hospital or licensed birth center with hospital backup, and that the midwife should work as part of a team with physicians to ensure the best outcomes in maternal and perinatal care.”

