Jesse Jacques & Tanner Laderoute to return to UMD as fifth year seniors

By Matt Halverson
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Two key forwards will return to the UMD men’s hockey team for their fifth seasons.

Hermantown native Jesse Jacques, as well as Tanner Laderoute, have decided to run it back for one more season as Bulldogs, the team announced.

Jacques played in 42 games this past season, tallying 11 points on seven goals. Laderoute had 13 points on the season, 10 of them goals.

