Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Kris Murray to test NBA process

Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) shoots over Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) during the...
Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) shoots over Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 83-74. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - University of Iowa sophomore forward Kris Murray has submitted papers for early entry to the 2022 NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility.

Since last season, Kris has improved his scoring by an average of +9.1 points per game. He’s ranked second on the team in 3-point accuracy, blocked shots, and field goals made.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to be able to play the game I love every day and to wear the Black and Gold,” said Murray. “My focus is being able to grow as a player in every way possible. The opportunity to get feedback and experience working out for NBA teams will help me become the best player I can possibly be and take my game to the next level. I have big plans for next year and this experience will help me do that. I appreciate everyone’s support.”

Kris’ brother Keegan announced last month that he has declared for the 2022 NBA draft.

“We fully support Kris using this opportunity to receive the feedback from NBA personnel through workouts and interviews,” said head coach Fran McCaffery. “Kris took great strides and really came into his own last season. He is going through this process with a professional approach, and we are excited to see his game grow to another level.”

Murray will have until June 1st to remain in or remove his name from the draft.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture
FILE - MSU Mankato says an early morning bomb threat does not pose an imminent concern for...
2 suspects in custody after bomb threat at Minnesota State Mankato

Latest News

The new owners of the "Field of Dreams" movie site, Go the Distance Baseball, LLC, are...
$80 million ‘Field of Dreams’ movie site expansion unveiled
Lewiston-Altura Track Storm Damage, Darian Leddy Reports
umd hockey wednesday moves
Jesse Jacques & Tanner Laderoute to return to UMD as fifth year seniors
Signing day is here!
Area athletes ink letters of intent