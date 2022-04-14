Kris Murray to test NBA process

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - University of Iowa sophomore forward Kris Murray has submitted papers for early entry to the 2022 NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility.

Since last season, Kris has improved his scoring by an average of +9.1 points per game. He’s ranked second on the team in 3-point accuracy, blocked shots, and field goals made.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to be able to play the game I love every day and to wear the Black and Gold,” said Murray. “My focus is being able to grow as a player in every way possible. The opportunity to get feedback and experience working out for NBA teams will help me become the best player I can possibly be and take my game to the next level. I have big plans for next year and this experience will help me do that. I appreciate everyone’s support.”

Kris’ brother Keegan announced last month that he has declared for the 2022 NBA draft.

“We fully support Kris using this opportunity to receive the feedback from NBA personnel through workouts and interviews,” said head coach Fran McCaffery. “Kris took great strides and really came into his own last season. He is going through this process with a professional approach, and we are excited to see his game grow to another level.”

Murray will have until June 1st to remain in or remove his name from the draft.

