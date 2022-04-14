Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

La Crosse National Weather Service hosts storm spotter training

NWS TRAINING
NWS TRAINING(KTTC)
By KaMaria Braye
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – On Wednesday, the National Weather Service (NWS) of La Crosse, hosted a free training on spotting storms.

“We are here tonight to build a weather-ready nation to make sure folks are ready and responsive and resilient from severe weather when it strikes,” said a speaker at the event.

At least 50 people were in attendance.

“Preparedness is key,” said Capt. Jon Jacobson, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office. “If you’re outside and not inside a vehicle you need to seek shelter immediately. If you’re in a vehicle and you’re traveling, you’re relatively safe inside a vehicle as long as it’s a closed top and your windows are closed. You should still try to seek shelter immediately especially if there is a tornado upon us.”

Attendees at the event received a cloud chart with photos of the different types of clouds including ones that we see during severe weather.

But one of the biggest takeaways was the importance for the community to rely on weather experts to stay safe.

“It’s super important because one of the issues the National Weather Service is facing is their ability to communicate to the public where there is danger. A lot of the public just stays completely unaware of the danger of severe weather until it’s too late or there’s a storm on top of them,” said Tom Mayer, a storm chaser.

LaCrosse NWS is hosting a virtual storm spotter training on April 19 at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture
FILE - MSU Mankato says an early morning bomb threat does not pose an imminent concern for...
2 suspects in custody after bomb threat at Minnesota State Mankato

Latest News

Taopi Man
TAOPI MAN LOSES HOME NICK JANSEN REPORTS
Lewiston-Altura Track Storm Damage, Darian Leddy Reports
Taopi Tornado Aftermath, Kamie Roesler Reports
Taopi Tornado Aftermath, Kamie Roesler Reports
Taopi Tornado Survivor Shares Experience
Taopi Tornado Survivor Shares Experience
Woman Loses Home After 72 Years of Living There
Woman Loses Home After 72 Years of Living There