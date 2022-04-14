Maple River Robotics going to FIRST championship

MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) - Maple River Robotics recently won the 2022 FIRST Rapid React Iowa Regional competition which punched their ticket to their first championship or worlds.

“It stands for forever inspiring and recognizing science and technology. So, it is all about technology then. It’s not about the competition, it’s about what you learn from it,” 7541 team member, Trevor Sieberg said.

Maple River’s Robotics team is heading to Houston for the World’s competition in a matter of days, and on Thursday, the school celebrated the big achievement.

Which means the world to 7541′s own Justin Rath.

“I thought it was pretty cool, I mean there is not a lot of us and not a lot of the school knows exactly what it is. It was really awesome to have the whole entire crowd clapping for us while we were on the floor.”

Everyone in the stands and on the sidelines were enamored by the 7541′s quick flying robot.

“There is a big hoop, I think it is five inch diameter hoop. It is eight feet off of the ground, the goal is to shoot the nine and a half inch tennis balls or jumbo sized tennis balls into the hoop,” Sieberg explained.

The Maple River Schools aren’t the only ones bursting with pride for this group of kids.

“Very proud, yeah very proud. This is something that we probably do once a lifetime type of deal it seems like. Hopefully we achieve this more often, but for many schools this is a tough thing to achieve and we are really proud of this team. They have put in a lot of hours and a lot of work and a lot of effort put into it,” 7541 lead mentor, Tim Sieberg stated.

It still hasn’t set in for pit boss Brian Rath that they are going to be competing with the best of the best on the biggest FIRST Robotics stage in the world.

“I couldn’t believe it, I couldn’t believe that it was actually going so it is kind of blowing my mind.”

They are not only going down south for Worlds, but they qualified for the state tournament as well.

With all of the awards and experiences that have come and are yet to come, it’s not the hardware that lead mentor Michele Sieberg is looking forward to.

“This is a life lesson to also say, you can compete with the best of them. You know what to do, you have the skills and it is just something that they are going to take with that they are going to accomplish this. They can do big things even from a small school.”

