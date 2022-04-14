Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

McNeely signs with Stockton Heat

By Jake Rinehart
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota State defenseman Jack McNeely signed an amateur tryout contract with Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League (AHL).

The Lakeville, Minn., native had two goals, 15 assists and 52 blocked shots in 44 games played this year. Most recently, he was named to the 2022 Frozen Four All-Tournament Team.

McNeely scored the game-winning goal in a 2-1 overtime win against Bemidji State in the CCHA Championship game on March 19.

He finished his college career with eight goals and 44 assists in 174 games, which ranks second all-time in Minnesota State history for career games played.

The Stockton Heat is an affiliate of the NHL’s Calgary Flames.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture
FILE - MSU Mankato says an early morning bomb threat does not pose an imminent concern for...
2 suspects in custody after bomb threat at Minnesota State Mankato

Latest News

FILE — Minnesota State's Julian Napravnik hoists the MacNaughton Cup over his head Saturday,...
Napravnik signs with Hershey Bears
Minnesota State Head Coach Mike Hastings was announced as a Team USA assistant hockey coach...
Hastings named to Team USA coaching staff for IIHF World Championship
Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) shoots over Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) during the...
Kris Murray to test NBA process
The new owners of the "Field of Dreams" movie site, Go the Distance Baseball, LLC, are...
$80 million ‘Field of Dreams’ movie site expansion unveiled