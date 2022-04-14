McNeely signs with Stockton Heat

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota State defenseman Jack McNeely signed an amateur tryout contract with Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League (AHL).

The Lakeville, Minn., native had two goals, 15 assists and 52 blocked shots in 44 games played this year. Most recently, he was named to the 2022 Frozen Four All-Tournament Team.

ROSTER NEWS | The Heat have signed defenseman Jack McNeely to an ATO.



McNeely joins the Heat after helping @MinnStMHockey reach the NCAA national championship game this season.https://t.co/MlUPxQx4DB pic.twitter.com/FaLyBWBHMB — x-Stockton Heat (@AHLHeat) April 14, 2022

McNeely scored the game-winning goal in a 2-1 overtime win against Bemidji State in the CCHA Championship game on March 19.

He finished his college career with eight goals and 44 assists in 174 games, which ranks second all-time in Minnesota State history for career games played.

The Stockton Heat is an affiliate of the NHL’s Calgary Flames.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.