Minnesota Renaissance Festival dates announced

SHAKOPEE, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Rennaissance Festival is officially back for 2022.

Organizers announced the dates for the annual event this morning.

Starting August 20th, Minnesotans and mideval enthusiasts alike can visit the festival in southern Shakopee on Saturdays and Sundays through October 2nd.

The event will also be open for Labor Day, Monday, September 5th as well as its “Festival Friday” on September 30th.

Rain or shine, the festival is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.