Minnesota Renaissance Festival dates announced

Starting Aug. 20, Minnesotans and medieval enthusiasts alike can visit the festival in southern Shakopee.
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SHAKOPEE, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Rennaissance Festival is officially back for 2022.

Organizers announced the dates for the annual event this morning.

Starting August 20th, Minnesotans and mideval enthusiasts alike can visit the festival in southern Shakopee on Saturdays and Sundays through October 2nd.

The event will also be open for Labor Day, Monday, September 5th as well as its “Festival Friday” on September 30th.

Rain or shine, the festival is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Man dies in reported accident at Waseca Municipal Airport
High winds impacting drivers across southern Minnesota, northern Iowa
