Minnesota State gets back to winning ways with sweep of Minnesota Crookston

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State Mavericks baseball team squared off against Minnesota Crookston Wednesday in Mankato.

The Mavericks were on a nine-game winning streak before losing to Northern State Sunday.

The Mavericks and Golden Eagles haven’t played in Crookston since April 26, 2011. This match-up was also relocated to Mankato’s Bowyer Field, so the Mavericks are the road team in these games.

Minnesota State took the first match-up by a final score of 7-2 after scoring five runs in the sixth and seventh innings.

The Mavericks also won game two 11-1.

MSU will take the field again Friday when they travel to Winona for a four-game road trip against the Warriors. The first pitch is scheduled to be thrown at 1:30 p.m.

