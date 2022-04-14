Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Minnesota State gets back to winning ways with sweep of Minnesota Crookston

The Minnesota State Mavericks baseball team hosted Minnesota Crookston at Bowyer Field Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Mankato, Minn.
By Rob Clark
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State Mavericks baseball team squared off against Minnesota Crookston Wednesday in Mankato.

The Mavericks were on a nine-game winning streak before losing to Northern State Sunday.

The Mavericks and Golden Eagles haven’t played in Crookston since April 26, 2011. This match-up was also relocated to Mankato’s Bowyer Field, so the Mavericks are the road team in these games.

Minnesota State took the first match-up by a final score of 7-2 after scoring five runs in the sixth and seventh innings.

The Mavericks also won game two 11-1.

MSU will take the field again Friday when they travel to Winona for a four-game road trip against the Warriors. The first pitch is scheduled to be thrown at 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture
FILE - MSU Mankato says an early morning bomb threat does not pose an imminent concern for...
2 suspects in custody after bomb threat at Minnesota State Mankato

Latest News

Signing day is here!
Area athletes ink letters of intent
HIGHLIGHTS: Minnesota State vs. Minnesota Crookston
Cedar Rapids woman starts fitness journey after 40 and becomes champion bodybuilder
Cedar Rapids woman starts fitness journey after 40 and becomes champion bodybuilder
Grizzlies will play Timberwolves in first round of NBA Playoffs