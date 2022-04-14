Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Minnesota unemployment rate falls to 2.5% in March

Nationally, the unemployment rate in March was 3.6%
Jobs Report
Jobs Report(MGN)
By Mitch Keegan
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota gained 11,500 jobs in the last month according to numbers released today by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. This is the sixth straight month that Minnesota has seen job growth.

Minnesota’s labor force participation rate rose from 67.9% to 68.1% and the unemployment rate ticked down two-tenths of a point to 2.5% in March 2022 from 2.7% in February 2022, a tie with its lowest level ever recorded, in February 1999. The decline over-the-month was entirely due to people moving from unemployment to employment. Nationally, the labor force participation rate ticked up 0.1% to 62.4% and the unemployment rate fell two-tenths of a percentage point to 3.6%.

The Mankato metropolitan statistical area saw 1,261 jobs added between March 2021 and March 2022, for a 2.3% increase.

“It’s good news for Minnesota that more people returning to the labor force as job growth continues to surge,” said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove. “However, many Minnesotans who want to work are not connecting with stable employment. DEED is working to build bridges between employers and communities that are too often overlooked – workers of colors, workers with disabilities, and new immigrants – to empower the growth of the Minnesota economy for everyone.”

DEED says Minnesota lost 417,600 jobs from February through April 2020 and has since gained 315,900 jobs as of March 2022, or 76% of the jobs lost on a seasonally adjusted basis. The U.S. gained 431,000 jobs, up 0.3% from February to March 2022, with the private sector adding 426,000 jobs, also up 0.3% on a seasonally adjusted basis.

Gains were in Mining and Logging (up 100 jobs), Construction (up 100), Manufacturing (up 2,300), Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (up 2,000), Information (up 500), Financial Activities (up 1,800), Professional and Business Services (up 700), Educational and Health Services (up 900), Leisure and Hospitality (up 1,100), and Government (up 100).

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture
FILE - MSU Mankato says an early morning bomb threat does not pose an imminent concern for...
2 suspects in custody after bomb threat at Minnesota State Mankato

Latest News

Roadwork is set to begin on Highway 169 between Blue Earth and Elmore on April 25, 2022.
Construction on Hwy 169 from Blue Earth to Elmore begins April 25
Brown County Historical Society in New Ulm, MN
Brown Co. Historical Society to host annual book sale
The new owners of the Field of Dreams Movie Site, Go the Distance Baseball, LLC, are unveiling...
Field of Dreams Movie Site expansion master plan unveiled
94-year-old Taopi woman survives tornado; loses childhood home
94-year-old Taopi woman survives tornado; childhood home destroyed