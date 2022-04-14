MN State Sen. Eken not running for re-election

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A longtime legislator in northwestern Minnesota won’t be seeking another term.

State Sen. Kent Eken (DFL) says he will not run again. In a statement, Sen. Eken says his decision was based on several factors including his desire to return to teaching and legislative redistricting.

Eken represents the current district 4, encompassing Moorhead and Hawley to name a few of the larger towns. He’s listed as the Minority Whip in the Senate and sits on the Aging and Long-Term Care Policy committee and the Agriculture and Rural Development Finance and Policy committee.

“The responsibility of representing the people from my home region has given me a true sense of purpose in life,” said Eken. “It is a wonderful gift you have given me and one I shall cherish all my days.”

His previous work in politics included serving as a member of the MN House from 2002-2012, then running for the Senate in 2012 where he has been since.

