Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

MN State Sen. Eken not running for re-election

State Sen. Kent Eken (DFL)
State Sen. Kent Eken (DFL)(Minnesota Senate)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 9:39 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A longtime legislator in northwestern Minnesota won’t be seeking another term.

State Sen. Kent Eken (DFL) says he will not run again. In a statement, Sen. Eken says his decision was based on several factors including his desire to return to teaching and legislative redistricting.

Eken represents the current district 4, encompassing Moorhead and Hawley to name a few of the larger towns. He’s listed as the Minority Whip in the Senate and sits on the Aging and Long-Term Care Policy committee and the Agriculture and Rural Development Finance and Policy committee.

“The responsibility of representing the people from my home region has given me a true sense of purpose in life,” said Eken. “It is a wonderful gift you have given me and one I shall cherish all my days.”

His previous work in politics included serving as a member of the MN House from 2002-2012, then running for the Senate in 2012 where he has been since.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
FILE - MSU Mankato says an early morning bomb threat does not pose an imminent concern for...
2 suspects in custody after bomb threat at Minnesota State Mankato
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture

Latest News

Maverick Hockey Round Up: Part 1
Maverick Hockey Round Up: Part 2
Maverick Hockey Round Up: Part 3
Minnesota Raptor Center asks for help slowing the spread of bird flu
Minnesota Raptor Center asks for help slowing the spread of bird flu
Raptor Center asks for help slowing the spread of bird flu