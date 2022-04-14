Napravnik signs with Hershey Bears

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota State forward Julian Napravnik signed a contract Thursday with the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League for the 2022-23 season.

Additionally, he has signed an amateur tryout agreement with the Bears and is set to join the team for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

Napravnik tied for third in the nation in scoring this year, finishing with 49 points on 18 goals and 31 assists in 40 games played.

The Bad Nauheim, Germany, native was named to this year’s First Team All-CCHA team, 2020-21 WCHA Forward of the Year and 2020-21 All-WCHA First Team.

Napravnik finished his college career with 45 goals and 78 assists in 143 games played. He ranks ninth on the school’s career scoring charts and his 15 career game-winning goals rank second all-time.

The Hershey Bears are an affiliate of the NHL’s Washington Capitals.

