Pocahontas County deals with aftermath of tornado damage

PALMER, Iowa (KTIV) - The Pocahontas County community came together on Wednesday as residents started to recover from the damage done by an EF-2 tornado packing winds of up to 125 miles per hour.

The residents of Palmer say it happened so fast. The sirens sounded, and people were told to take cover before the tornado tore through town.

“This time the warnings were going off and it was saying ‘If you’re in Gilmore city, take cover now.’ So I got up and looked out the window and there it was, and it was getting worse. It was coming closer and I thought I was going to get hit, directly hit in the front of my house,” said Lisa Buske, Resident in Gilmore City, IA.

The National Weather Service confirmed the tornado in the Palmer-Gilmore City Area as an EF-2 with 115-125 mile per hour winds. It destroyed several homes along 300th Avenue.

“Dad was outside, watching the weather, and all of a sudden could see the tornado coming. So they went to the basement. Sounds like it wasn’t a lot of noise or anything. But soon as they felt like the had the tornado had gone, that they came out and noticed that the house was basically destroyed,” said Rich Martin, Homeowner’s Son.

As he’s spent the day cleaning up debris and surveying the damage, Martin can’t help but think of all the memories growing up in his childhood home.

“Just growing up and playing football and baseball and just about every sport you could think of out here in the front yard. And, you know, just, I don’t know, just, you know, being around family around the kitchen table, looking out,” said Martin.

If there is a “silver lining” it has to be the way the town of Palmer came together to clean up damage, and help the families in need.

“Palmer’s a small community, but it’s just, it’s crazy how everybody sticks together. And it’s like it’s one big happy family. And we got people coming from everywhere to help,” said Martin.

