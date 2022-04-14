“There’s no other place I want to be,” Soderberg staying in Bulldog Country for fifth-year

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - It’s officially official! The Olympian and UMD netminder Emma Soderberg is here to stay right here in Bulldog Country for her fifth year.

No place I’d rather be! https://t.co/CY7mJBp3ei — Emma Söderberg (@emmasoderbrg) April 14, 2022

In one of UMD’s best seasons in program history, the Sweden native recorded five shutouts and a 17-8-0 overall record to partner with a .925 save percentage.

In the frozen four, she tallied a career-high 46 saves in the double-overtime semifinal win. She was named to the Frozen Four All-Tournament team and named HCA National goaltender for the month of March.

In mid-January Soderberg’s assignment in a Bulldog sweater was put on pause as she represented Sweden in the winter games.

However, it was full speed ahead when deciding to take her fifth year.

“If I was going to stay in the U.S., it was going to be UMD. There’s no other place I want to be. This program has given me so much, and I don’t think I would be where I am today if it wasn’t for UMD. It doesn’t get better than here at UMD, so the loss that we had like weighed in on wanting me to come back for revenge,” said Soderberg.

“She’s been in all of the biggest moments of this program for the past few years. She’s a leader in the locker room, knows exactly what we expect, loves her team, and loves being a Bulldog, so yes it’s a really good feeling moving forward,” said Crowell.

After losing in the National Championship this season, UMD has even greater urgency to win it all as they will play host for the frozen four next season.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.