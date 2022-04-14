Thieves steal machine, goat from Goofy Goat Farm

MADISON LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) — The Goofy Goat Farm opened its doors and goats to the public in 2020 to give families a safe activity amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The farm has operated year-round since then, allowing visitors to feed and visit the goats at any time.

“We’ve raised goats since 2008, but during COVID I noticed more people visiting them, and so we added this little playground and stuff this year. We plan to expand and put more playground equipment in because we see families out here picnicking. We just want it to be an enjoyable experience for everyone that comes out here at no cost,” Goofy Goat Farm owner Mark Bisch said.

The farm is home to nearly 70 goats, but this past weekend, somebody decided to take one.

Saturday night, someone went to the farm and stole a goat, along with a treat machine, and tore down the sign that was on display on the fence.

A brown and white goat with a yellow ear take stands at the Goofy Goat Farm in Madison Lake, Minn. (KEYC News Now)

All is not completely lost, however. The goat was eventually returned, but the treat machine is still missing.

“We don’t know about it. I think it was kids partying, we got the goat returned, that’s the good thing. The people that were involved in that denied any involvement in the theft of the treat machine and so forth,” Bisch said.

Goofy Goat Farm will install security cameras at the site, but wants to reassure visitors that they will only be used if a similar incident occurs.

Owners said that despite the incident, they aren’t discouraged from prepping for the busy summer months ahead.

“I don’t lose my faith. Ninety-nine percent of the world is awesome, and we’re going to keep going the way we always have here. Two years, that was the first thing that ever happened, hopefully, it’s the last thing that happens, but we’re not going to deter what we think of doing here,” Bisch said.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.