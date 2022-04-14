Your Photos
USD’s Hannah Sjerven thrilled to be drafted by her favorite WNBA team

Former Coyote thrilled to be drafted by Minnesota Lynx
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ROGERS, MN (Dakota News Now) -Earlier this week USD’s Hannah Sjerven got some un-expected news... She was hoping to be picked in the WNBA draft Monday night.

But knowing that only the top 36 players in the world would be selected, she wasn’t exactly counting on it... And as a Minnesota Lynx fan growing up in the suburb of Rogers, the team she cheered for was the cream of the crop in women’s professional basketball.

There was no way he favorite team would pick her, right? But to her surprise, they called her name at number 28 and she’s pretty excited about it. ”But I didn’t think it would be Minnesota, that was a complete shock to me. But it’s definitely like a dream come true growing up I was a Lynx fan, my parents brought me to games. When I talked about entering the draft with my family they were like, what if you get drafted by the Lynx? And I was like that’s not going to happen. You know like they’re too good. I just have them on a different level when I think about women’s basketball. So to know that I’m on their roster right now and that I’m going to training camp this weekend is just a dream come true,” says Hannah.

Hannah gained extra traction with how well she played in the NCAA Tournament against players who were picked well ahead of her in the draft.

She will be on tomorrow on Calling All Sports along with her former coach Dawn Plitzuweit.

