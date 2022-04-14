WFFD Fire Chief presented with President’s Award

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Fire Chief Ken Prillaman was awarded the President’s Award from the Texas State Fire Chiefs Association.

Wichita Falls Fire Chief Ken Prillaman was awarded the President’s Award from the Texas State Fire Chiefs Association. (City of Wichita Falls)

Prillaman has been Wichita Falls fire chief since July of 2019, according to the City of Wichita Falls. He previously served as fire chief, fire marshal and emergency management director for the City of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.

The Texas Fire Chiefs Association strives to be the liaison between the Texas Fire Service leadership and the legislative members of the State of Texas.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.