Windy conditions, cool temperatures stick around heading into Easter Weekend

By Caitlyn Lorr
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Hold onto your hats, it’s going to be a windy Thursday!

A wind advisory will be in effect for southern Minnesota and northern Iowa until 7 pm this evening as winds are projected to stay sustained between 20 and 30 mph with gusts reaching as high as 50 mph possible.

Temperatures will start off on the bitter side in the mid to upper 20s, however, due to the stronger winds in the area, we are seeing a wind chill in the single digits and teens.

Temperatures will gradually warm up, but stay cool with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s across the area by this afternoon with winds staying strong. there is a chance to see some on and off flurries throughout the morning and afternoon hours before gradual clearing takes place overnight into Friday.

Sunshine is expected to return to the area throughout Friday and Saturday as temperatures remain cool in the lower 40s with winds staying breezy.

By Sunday another system will bring in some light snow potential to the area while temperatures remain cool in the low 40s. A warm-up is projected by the middle to end of next week with shower chances mixed in.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

