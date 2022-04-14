Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Work Zone Awareness Week urges drivers to be alert, aware in work zones

This week is Work Zone Awareness Week and the Minnesota Department of Transportation wants drivers to be aware of workers and work zones.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — This week is Work Zone Awareness Week and the Minnesota Department of Transportation wants drivers to be aware of workers and work zones.

MnDOT says that drivers should slow down as they approach work zones while also maintaining the speed limit to keep traffic moving smoothly.

Drivers should watch for flaggers giving instructions in work zones, and be aware during the day and at night, as construction can continue even after the sun goes down.

Work Zone Awareness Week is observed by the entire United States and marks the start of road construction season.

“All of our construction and maintenance staff have had experiences where they’ve entered the work zone in a vehicle driving through cones, through barriers, barricades, having problems. Every year we have accidents or incidents happen where people get hurt, sometimes killed,” said Scott Morgan, assistant maintenance engineer for MnDOT District 7.

MnDOT says that this year will be a particularly busy year for construction projects and wants drivers to be vigilant.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture
FILE - MSU Mankato says an early morning bomb threat does not pose an imminent concern for...
2 suspects in custody after bomb threat at Minnesota State Mankato

Latest News

Spencer, Iowa man arrested after shots fired call Tuesday night
Iowa governor issues disaster proclamation; Pocahontas County included
Iowa governor issues disaster proclamation; Pocahontas County included
Signing day is here!
Area athletes ink letters of intent
Work Zone Awareness Week urges drivers to be alert, aware in work zones