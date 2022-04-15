Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Catalytic Converter Theft Prevention in Brown Co.

The Brown County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota Commerce Fraud Bureau have teamed up to...
The Brown County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota Commerce Fraud Bureau have teamed up to give out free kits to help in Catalytic Converter Theft Prevention.(Brown County Sheriff's Office)
By Mitch Keegan
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with the Minnesota Commerce Fraud Bureau in their efforts to prevent catalytic converter thefts.

The county and the CFB are giving out free CATGUARD’s, which are unique identifying labels that can be applied to a vehicle’s catalytic converter.

Residents of Brown County can stop at the Law Enforcement and claim their CATGUARD label.  You’ll need to know your license plate number and the VIN number of your vehicle which is required to register the unique code assigned to the label.

The kit comes with detailed instructions on how to affix your unique identifying label to your catalytic converter.  The sheriff’s office says if you need help applying the label to your catalytic converter, take your vehicle to your regular mechanic and have them attached the label during a regular oil change or other service visit.

The labels help law enforcement identify victims of catalytic converter theft in the event that suspected stolen converters are discovered during traffic stops or other encounters with law enforcement.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
FILE - MSU Mankato says an early morning bomb threat does not pose an imminent concern for...
2 suspects in custody after bomb threat at Minnesota State Mankato
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture

Latest News

(Source: KEYC News Now)
Estherville officer, former officer charged with information misuse
A look at the status of Minnesota's governors race from a financial perspective.
Walz has $4.1M in campaign cash; Jensen and Gazelka lead GOP
Dry, sunny but below average Saturday with a rain-snow mix arriving Easter Sunday.
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast
Taopi community recovering after devasting tornado
Taopi community recovering after devasting tornado