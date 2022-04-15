Catalytic Converter Theft Prevention in Brown Co.

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with the Minnesota Commerce Fraud Bureau in their efforts to prevent catalytic converter thefts.

The county and the CFB are giving out free CATGUARD’s, which are unique identifying labels that can be applied to a vehicle’s catalytic converter.

Residents of Brown County can stop at the Law Enforcement and claim their CATGUARD label. You’ll need to know your license plate number and the VIN number of your vehicle which is required to register the unique code assigned to the label.

The kit comes with detailed instructions on how to affix your unique identifying label to your catalytic converter. The sheriff’s office says if you need help applying the label to your catalytic converter, take your vehicle to your regular mechanic and have them attached the label during a regular oil change or other service visit.

The labels help law enforcement identify victims of catalytic converter theft in the event that suspected stolen converters are discovered during traffic stops or other encounters with law enforcement.

