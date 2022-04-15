Your Photos
Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota to announce land purchase

Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota to announce major land purchase
Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota to announce major land purchase
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota is set to make a major announcement next week.

In a news release on Friday, the museum says they will be announcing a major land purchase on Wednesday, April 20th at 1:30.

The museum says the purchase was made possible by The Mankato Area Foundation, in conjunction with two local donors.

KEYC News Now will have more coverage of the announcement next week.

