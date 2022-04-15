Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota to announce land purchase

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota is set to make a major announcement next week.

In a news release on Friday, the museum says they will be announcing a major land purchase on Wednesday, April 20th at 1:30.

The museum says the purchase was made possible by The Mankato Area Foundation, in conjunction with two local donors.

KEYC News Now will have more coverage of the announcement next week.

