Chilly Temps Continue With Snow Returning Easter Sunday

By Joshua Eckl
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Below average temps will continue today and over the next several days. Highs this afternoon will climb into the upper 30s to mid-40s. Winds will remain breezy out of the west-northwest around 10-20 mph with gusts around 30. Tonight, the low that has brought the severe weather, wind, and cooler temps will continue to move east allowing for conditions to clear out. Lows tonight fall into the low to mid-20s with winds out of the northwest around 10-15 mph.

For the Easter weekend, Saturday will be dry with plenty of sunshine, highs in the low to mid-40s, and northwesterly winds continue at around 15 mph. Sunday, a clipper system arrives bringing a snow-rain mix to the area as highs remain in the mid to upper 30s. A light snow accumulation of up to an inch is possible with Sunday’s clipper.

Next week, temps will start off chilly then warming through the week with 50s and lower 60s returning by the end of next weekend into next weekend.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

