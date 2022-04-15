A cold Easter weekend, getting warmer next week

Breezy, cold weather will continue through the weekend and into next week. The weekend will start with plenty of sunshine, but we are tracking a system that will bring some rain and snow on Easter Sunday into Monday. There is some good news. Long range models are suggesting that temperatures will warm considerably by late next week.

The rest of today will be mostly sunny and breezy, with temperatures, once again, only reaching the upper 30s. It won’t be nearly as windy as yesterday, but gusts to between 25 and 30 mph will be possible throughout the afternoon. Tonight will be partly cloudy and breezy with temps dropping into the low to mid 20s by daybreak Saturday. Saturday will be sunny and breezy with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Easter Sunday will be mostly cloudy and cool, with scattered light rain and snow showers likely. Once again, highs will only reach the upper 30s to lower 40s. Scattered light rain and snow will continue through Sunday night into Monday. Precip amounts will generally be less than a quarter inch with slightly heavier amounts across central and northern Minnesota. Snow accumulation will be minimal; however, an inch or two is possible across central and northern Minnesota, where precip amounts will be higher and temperatures will be a bit colder.

We are watching the possibility of a second system that could bring scattered rain Tuesday night into Wednesday of next week. After that system passes, our weather pattern will change for the better. Now the good news… We’re still about a week away, but long range forecast models are hinting that we could warm into the mid-to-upper 60s by late next week. We will be monitoring the situation very closely and will keep the updates coming.

