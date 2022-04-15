Your Photos
Divided Minnesota Legislature will return with much undone

A few new state laws go into effect Monday, July 1.
(KEYC News 12)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - A deeply divided Minnesota Legislature returns from its Easter-Passover break Tuesday.

Lawmakers have just five weeks left to decide what to do with the state’s $9.25 billion budget surplus plus $1 billion in unspent federal pandemic relief.

There’s been little meeting of the minds between the House Democratic and Senate Republican majorities. They have yet to translate their handful of bipartisan successes to bigger deals on taxes, spending and policy.

There is no constitutional requirement that the Legislature pass anything this session, given that it approved a budget last year. Any untouched surplus will stay in the bank for next year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

