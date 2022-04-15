Estherville officer, former officer charged with information misuse

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KEYC) - An Estherville police officer and another former officer have been charged with crimes related to misusing law enforcement data.

Estherville’s police chief says Officer Tyler VanRoekel is on administrative leave following various charges against him.

A former officer with the department, Benjamin Scheevel, is also charged with 84 counts with alleged crimes ranging from dissemination of criminal history data, ongoing criminal conduct, perjury and tax evasion.

Scheevel was with the Estherville Police Department from 2016-2019.

