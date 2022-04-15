Your Photos
Estherville officer, former officer charged with information misuse

(Source: KEYC News Now)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KEYC) - An Estherville police officer and another former officer have been charged with crimes related to misusing law enforcement data.

Estherville’s police chief says Officer Tyler VanRoekel is on administrative leave following various charges against him.

A former officer with the department, Benjamin Scheevel, is also charged with 84 counts with alleged crimes ranging from dissemination of criminal history data, ongoing criminal conduct, perjury and tax evasion.

Scheevel was with the Estherville Police Department from 2016-2019.

