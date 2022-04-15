Governor candidate Stanek released from hospital after crash

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Rich Stanek was released from the hospital Thursday after a car crash Tuesday night following a campaign event in Buffalo, his campaign said.

The Minnesota State Patrol said Stanek collided with a car going north on Highway 25 Tuesday night as he was pulling out of the Buffalo Covenant Church parking lot driving a pickup truck, according to the incident report. Alcohol was not a factor for either driver and both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, the patrol said.

Rich thanks Minnesotans for their well wishes I want to thank everyone across Minnesota for their warm wishes. I also want to thank the medical professionals at North Memorial Health Hospital, and the first responders at the scene who took great care of me, and everyone involved. Finally, I want to wish the other driver a full recovery. Earlier this week, after a full day of campaign related events and meetings, I was returning home when I was involved in a serious, but non-life-threatening car accident. I had been speaking to a Republican community group at the Buffalo Covenant Church in Buffalo, Minnesota. Out an abundance of caution, I was transported by ambulance to North Memorial Health Hospital. During my 38-year career in law enforcement I suffered various back and neck injuries. For this reason, medical professionals admitted me to ensure previous injuries were not made worse during the car accident. Doctors are not worried about any on-going medical concerns, and I was discharged from the hospital earlier today. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the other driver also sustained non-life-threatening injuries but was not transported to a hospital. I may have taken a couple days off from the campaign trail to rest, but I will be back on the campaign trial later today. I am the only Republican candidate who will resoundingly beat Tim Walz in November and I look forward to continuing to meet with Minnesotans around the state leading up to the endorsing convention in May. Posted by Rich Stanek for Governor on Thursday, April 14, 2022

Campaign spokesman Jon Collins told The Associated Press that Stanek, a former Hennepin County sheriff, was taken to the hospital “out of an abundance of caution,” and was examined for injuries to his neck and back due to previous surgeries in those areas for injuries Stanek sustained earlier in his law enforcement career.

The other driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries but was not hospitalized, the patrol said.

Stanek was expected to return to the campaign trail Thursday after being cleared by doctors, according to his campaign.

“I want to thank everyone across Minnesota for their warm wishes,” Stanek said in a statement. “I may have taken a couple days off from the campaign trail to rest, but I will be back on the campaign trial later today.”

Stanek was sheriff from 2007 to 2019 and is now among the Republican hopefuls looking to get the GOP endorsement next month to face Democratic Gov. Tim Walz in November.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.