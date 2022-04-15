Governor Walz unveils plans for surplus money in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (DFL-MN) spoke at two events in Rochester Thursday.

First, he stopped at the First Alliance Credit Union, to talk about ‘Walz Bucks:’

“Getting those tax-free checks into their hands as quickly as possible, we know one thing that does is it takes a burden off of those families, they also spend it into our economy,” Walz said.

Taking from the states’ surplus, his aim is to adopt a similar program for stimulus checks. This proposal would allow 2.7 million Minnesotans 18 and older, who make less than $164,400 dollars annually, to receive $500 each. Couples who file together would receive $1,000.

“If all of that gets spent, it is a stimulus to the local economy, if everybody spent that money or did some things with it,” First Alliance President and CEO Mike Rosek said.

The second stop was at the Government Center, where Walz held a discussion with local law, fire, and government officials about a $300 million public safety plan. $2 million annually would go to funding Rochester’s public safety efforts.

“The more they know us and understand what we do and how we work, and that we really care about our communities, the more we’re gonna have that better interchange and interaction within the community,” Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson said.

“All of us want to figure it out, so that we can say across the board: it’s one of the safest communities, it’s one of the best education systems, and there’s some equity in it,” Walz said.

The average city in Minnesota would receive $240,000 in annual funding for public safety.

