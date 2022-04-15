High school seniors sign Letters of Intent at South Central College

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - South Central College honored about 30 high school seniors around the area who will be entering a professional career or technical program at South Central College this fall.

As part of the event, students also received a total of $15,000 in scholarships from the Minnesota Workforce Development Scholarship program and SCC Campus Foundations.

“It’s great to have this opportunity and everyone behind me. I really appreciate everything South Central has done today,” said Ryan Berlin, a future South Central College student.

“Every year, I just smile from beginning to end. When I saw Ryan and when I saw his smiles and what this means to him, to be able to get an education and contribute to his community, he doesn’t want to leave. he wants to be right here in Mankato and we need him here. He is our future,” South Central College President Dr. Annette Parker said.

National Signing Day provides an opportunity for colleges around the U.S. to honor those who are pursuing an education leading to a career in a high-demand field.

