Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

High school seniors sign Letters of Intent at South Central College

The college honored 30 high school seniors around the area who will be entering a professional career or technical program at South Central College this fall.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - South Central College honored about 30 high school seniors around the area who will be entering a professional career or technical program at South Central College this fall.

As part of the event, students also received a total of $15,000 in scholarships from the Minnesota Workforce Development Scholarship program and SCC Campus Foundations.

“It’s great to have this opportunity and everyone behind me. I really appreciate everything South Central has done today,” said Ryan Berlin, a future South Central College student.

“Every year, I just smile from beginning to end. When I saw Ryan and when I saw his smiles and what this means to him, to be able to get an education and contribute to his community, he doesn’t want to leave. he wants to be right here in Mankato and we need him here. He is our future,” South Central College President Dr. Annette Parker said.

National Signing Day provides an opportunity for colleges around the U.S. to honor those who are pursuing an education leading to a career in a high-demand field.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
FILE - MSU Mankato says an early morning bomb threat does not pose an imminent concern for...
2 suspects in custody after bomb threat at Minnesota State Mankato
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture

Latest News

LIVE: Jared Dean takes a look at tornado damage in Taopi
FILE - A man died at the Waseca Municipal Airport Thursday morning in what authorities are...
Man dies in reported accident at Waseca Municipal Airport
Man dies in reported accident at Waseca Municipal Airport
Strong winds overturned a semi on Interstate 29 north of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Thursday,...
High winds impacting drivers across southern Minnesota, northern Iowa
High winds impacting drivers across southern Minnesota, northern Iowa