High winds create safety hazards across the Midwest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - High winds are something that many living in on the Great Plains are used to. But Thursday’s wind gusts of 40, 50, and even up to 60 mph are causing property damage and making it dangerous for everyone to be out on the road.

The high winds on the plains are wreaking havoc on daily life, shipping and travel. From tipped semi trucks in South Dakota and Minnesota, and up north where blizzards continue to make life difficult for many in North Dakota.

The winds are something that Minnehaha County Emergency Manager Jason Gearman said he hasn’t seen in over a decade.

“This wind has been incredible today, but it really hasn’t let up the last two weeks. And hopefully this will be the end of it.” said Gearman.

The high winds are due to a low pressure system just north of the border into Canada, creating hurricane-like winds across the upper plains.

“So when you have a tightly-wound low pressure system like that, and then a high pressure system to the west. The difference in pressure, that’s what causes the really strong wind. It’s almost like water coming down from a mountain into a valley.” said Dakota News Now Chief Meteorologist Phil Schreck.

The winds are creating a nightmare for truckers and first responders. The South Dakota Highway Patrol has responded to at least seven tipped vehicles on Thursday, with six of those on Interstate 29.

“So unfortunately, of course we’ve got to send rescue workers out there. And thankfully it’s been minor injuries so far.” said Highway Patrol Sgt. Chris Lindner.

The wind is a reminder for those near semi trucks to be safe, leave plenty of room and be prepared for high winds. It’s also a hazard for those driving them, and should be prepared to pull off the road in case it becomes too dangerous to drive.

“When we see these winds kick up, we really want drivers to reduce those speeds, increase those following distances. As always, wear seatbelts. That makes a very big difference if something were to happen.” said Lindner.

“It’s just a reminder, you’ve got to be careful with these high winds with those big profile vehicles.” said Gearman.

