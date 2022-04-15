High winds impacting drivers across southern Minnesota, northern Iowa

WINDOM, Minn. (KEYC) — High winds knocked over several semi-trailers again on Thursday.

A truck driver was taken to the hospital in Windom after the Minnesota State Patrol says her truck was blown onto its side on Highway 71.

The driver’s injuries are reported to be non-life-threatening.

Further west, the South Dakota Highway Patrol responded to a number of rollover accidents, including one on Interstate 29, north of the Renner exit.

While there were no reports of serious injuries, one northbound lane was temporarily closed due to the crash.

A South Dakota Highway Patrol trooper says troopers have responded to at least four wind-related crashes through Thursday morning.

Wind gusts approaching 60 mph were reported across southern Minnesota and northwest Iowa on Thursday.

