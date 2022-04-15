Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

High winds impacting drivers across southern Minnesota, northern Iowa

High winds knocked over several semi-trailers again on Thursday.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDOM, Minn. (KEYC) — High winds knocked over several semi-trailers again on Thursday.

A truck driver was taken to the hospital in Windom after the Minnesota State Patrol says her truck was blown onto its side on Highway 71.

The driver’s injuries are reported to be non-life-threatening.

Further west, the South Dakota Highway Patrol responded to a number of rollover accidents, including one on Interstate 29, north of the Renner exit.

While there were no reports of serious injuries, one northbound lane was temporarily closed due to the crash.

A South Dakota Highway Patrol trooper says troopers have responded to at least four wind-related crashes through Thursday morning.

Wind gusts approaching 60 mph were reported across southern Minnesota and northwest Iowa on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
FILE - MSU Mankato says an early morning bomb threat does not pose an imminent concern for...
2 suspects in custody after bomb threat at Minnesota State Mankato
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture

Latest News

LIVE: Jared Dean takes a look at tornado damage in Taopi
FILE - A man died at the Waseca Municipal Airport Thursday morning in what authorities are...
Man dies in reported accident at Waseca Municipal Airport
Man dies in reported accident at Waseca Municipal Airport
High winds impacting drivers across southern Minnesota, northern Iowa