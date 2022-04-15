Your Photos
Iowa Farm Sanctuary receives global accreditation

By Libbie Randall
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OXFORD, Iowa (KCRG) - Iron Man and Glitter are the names of two pigs that were rescued by the Iowa Farm Sanctuary team. Their home recently got accreditation from the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries. It recognizes a high level of care.

Only 150 other farms in the world have this distinction and this is the only one in Iowa.

Assistant Director, Katie Valentine says the road to reach this goal wasn’t easy.

“We had to put together a lot of protocols and policies, either ones that we already had or create from scratch,” she told TV-9.

But Co-Founder, Shawn Camp says they remained diligent, knowing we’re doing this for the animals.

“Farm animal rescues are really new so there aren’t a lot of licenses or checks and balances to make sure that these farm animal rescues are doing the right things,” said Camp.

For many of their animals, frequent vet visits and a lot of additional care is something that’s a necessity. It’s also something that requires a lot of funding, most of which comes from donors. Which is why this accreditation means that much more to the farm.

“It instills a lot of confidence and faith in our donors that we are a reputable organization,” said Valentine.

“It proves that not only are we financially responsible, but we’re providing the utmost and best care to our animals beyond just providing them a home,” said Camp.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

