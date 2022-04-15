Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

KAT says Timberwolves more than just one player

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns reacts after dunking against the New Orleans...
Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns reacts after dunking against the New Orleans Pelicans in the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Minneapolis.(AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two of the youngest, and hottest teams in the NBA are set to meet here in Memphis Saturday afternoon when the Grizzlies host the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game One of a First Round NBA Playoff Series at FedExForum.

The Twolves are three and two in their last five games, including that thrilling Play-In Tournament victory over the LA Clippers Tuesday to secure the 7th seed in the post season.

But, not everybody was hot on the Minnesota roster.

All-Star Center Karl Anthony Towns struggled mightily in the game, scoring only 11 points before fouling out early in the 4th quarter. Towns says seeing his teammates get the victory, basically without him shows the strength.

“This is our team. This is something we got to get done together,” said Towns. “We’re not winning no playoff series, we’re not gonna make it to the western conference finals, semi-finals and the finals without each other. Last game was evident of that. This is a team game. Love these guys in the locker room, know they got my back and everything. Very fortunate to be with these guys.”

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
FILE - MSU Mankato says an early morning bomb threat does not pose an imminent concern for...
2 suspects in custody after bomb threat at Minnesota State Mankato
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture

Latest News

Ja Morant scores 26 points as Memphis beats Charlotte.
Grizzlies talk of the matchup within the matchup: Ja vs Pat Bev
Auburn gymnast Sunisa Lee
Olympic champ Sunisa Lee leads Auburn to NCAA finals
An official, center, gets caught between Edmonton Oilers' Evander Kane (91) and Minnesota...
Wild’s Hartman routes donations for fine to children’s fund
FILE - Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley was fined $30,000 by the NBA on Thursday...
Wolves’ Beverley fined again; $30K for interview profanity