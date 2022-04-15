Man dies in reported accident at Waseca Municipal Airport

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) — A man died at the Waseca Municipal Airport Thursday morning in what authorities are referring to as an accident.

Waseca police officers say the incident occurred around 8:20 a.m.

Emergency responders found a man with serious injuries at the scene. The patient was taken to a regional medical center, where he later died.

Police say the incident did not involve an aircraft and there is no threat to public safety at this time.

This investigation is ongoing.

The name of the victim will not be released until his family has been notified.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.