Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Man involved in standoff outside Sioux City school gets 60 years in prison

Emanuel Pleitez
Emanuel Pleitez(Woodbury County Jail)
By Dean Welte
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A man involved in a standoff outside a Sioux City school in February has received his prison sentence.

Court documents state that 36-year-old Emanuel Pleitez has been sentenced to 60 years in prison with the possibility for parole at 18 years.

As part of a plea agreement, Pleitez pleaded guilty on April 8 to intimidation with a dangerous weapon, felon in possession of a firearm two counts of assault on a police officer. A charge of trafficking in stolen weapons was dropped as part of the plea agreement.

The charges stem from an incident back on Feb. 10, 2022, that started when Sioux City police stopped Pleitez in an armed robbery near Bishop Heelan High School and placed him in a police car. While being transported, officers realized Pleitez had a gun inside the vehicle. After learning this, the officer in the vehicle exited the vehicle and a standoff ensued outside Bishop Heelan, which, at the time, had Iowa Congressman Randy Feenstra touring the school.

The school was locked down while police negotiated with Pleitez. When negotiations broke down, police moved in and deployed chemical munitions against Pleitez. He surrendered shortly afterward and was taken into custody. It was later confirmed that Pleitez had a “micro-compact” handgun on his person.

No major injuries were reported due to the standoff.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
FILE - MSU Mankato says an early morning bomb threat does not pose an imminent concern for...
2 suspects in custody after bomb threat at Minnesota State Mankato
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture

Latest News

PROJECT COMMUNITY CONNECT
Project Community Connect to host One-Stop Resource Expo in Mankato
Project Community Connect to host One-Stop Resource Expo in Mankato
Red Cross volunteers (FILE)
American Red Cross seeking disaster relief volunteers
American Red Cross seeking disaster relief volunteers
If Minnesota did in fact become the first state to vote then everything would just get moved...
DNC approves plan to change states for first presidential primaries