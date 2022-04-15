Your Photos
Maple River robotics team going to FIRST Championships

Students and staff at Maple River celebrated the robotics team’s achievement on Thursday.
By Marissa Voss
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) — The Maple River robotics team recently won the 2022 FIRST Rapid React Iowa Regional competition, which punched their ticket to their first championship or worlds.

“It stands for Forever Inspiring and Recognizing Science and Technology (FIRST). So it is all about technology then. It’s not about the competition, it’s about what you learn from it,” Trevor Sieberg said.

Maple River’s robotics team is heading to Houston, Texas, for the world’s competition in a matter of days, and on Thursday, the school celebrated the big achievement, which means the world to Justin Rath.

“I thought it was pretty cool. I mean, there is not a lot of us and not a lot of the school knows exactly what it is. It was really awesome to have the whole entire crowd clapping for us while we were on the floor.”

Everyone in the stands and on the sidelines was enamored by Team 7541′s quick flying robot.

“There is a big hoop, I think it is a five-inch diameter hoop. It is eight feet off of the ground, the goal is to shoot the nine and a half-inch tennis balls or jumbo-sized tennis balls into the hoop,” Sieberg explained.

The Maple River School District isn’t the only ones bursting with pride for this group of kids.

“Very proud, yeah, very proud. This is something that we probably do once-a-lifetime type of deal it seems like. Hopefully, we achieve this more often, but for many schools, this is a tough thing to achieve and we are really proud of this team. They have put in a lot of hours and a lot of work and a lot of effort,” 7541 lead mentor Tim Sieberg stated.

It still hasn’t set in for pit boss Brian Rath that the team is going to be competing with the best of the best on the biggest FIRST Robotics stage in the world.

“I couldn’t believe it. I couldn’t believe that it was actually going, so it is kind of blowing my mind.”

They are not only going down south for the world championships, but they qualified for the state tournament as well.

With all the awards and experiences that have come and are yet to come, it’s not the hardware that lead mentor Michele Sieberg is looking forward to.

“This is a life lesson to also say ‘you can compete with the best of them.’ You know what to do, you have the skills and it is just something that they are going to take with that they are going to accomplish this. They can do big things even from a small school.”

Maple River supporters can follow along with the team’s journey on Facebook.

