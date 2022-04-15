Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

March jobs report released

Minnesota gained over 11,000 jobs in the last month, according to numbers released by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.
By Marissa Voss
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota gained over 11,000 jobs in the last month, according to numbers released by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.

Mankato has also seen significant job growth, according to Greater Mankato Growth.

The area saw over 1,000 jobs added between March 2021 and March of this year, accounting for a 2.3% increase.

“We have had more people working than who were working in February of 2019, but we had fewer jobs that were being worked. So we are still about 1,600 jobs short and what that is telling me that either fewer people are traveling into town for work or we have fewer people working multiple jobs,” said Ryan Vesey, economic development and research manager at Greater Mankato Growth.

This is the sixth straight month that the state has seen job growth.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
FILE - MSU Mankato says an early morning bomb threat does not pose an imminent concern for...
2 suspects in custody after bomb threat at Minnesota State Mankato
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture

Latest News

Pick of the Litter: the Bridgerton litter
Pick of the Litter: The Bridgerton litter
Pick of the Litter: The Bridgerton litter
March job report released
Liz Sheridan, who played doting mom to Jerry Seinfeld on his hit sitcom, died early Friday. She...
‘Seinfeld’ actress Liz Sheridan dies at 93