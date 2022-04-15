March jobs report released

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota gained over 11,000 jobs in the last month, according to numbers released by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.

Mankato has also seen significant job growth, according to Greater Mankato Growth.

The area saw over 1,000 jobs added between March 2021 and March of this year, accounting for a 2.3% increase.

“We have had more people working than who were working in February of 2019, but we had fewer jobs that were being worked. So we are still about 1,600 jobs short and what that is telling me that either fewer people are traveling into town for work or we have fewer people working multiple jobs,” said Ryan Vesey, economic development and research manager at Greater Mankato Growth.

This is the sixth straight month that the state has seen job growth.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.