Pick of the Litter: the Bridgerton litter(KEYC)
By Holly Marie Moore
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s Pick of the Litter is the Bridgerton Litter.

Meet Mondrich, Benedict, Anthony, Colin and Simon.

These ten week old pups are ready to go to their new homes and are excited to see what adventures are around the corner.

The Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society says they are expected to be large dogs when they are fully grown.

Their new homes should be ready to put in the work to teach them how to be the best dogs they can be.

