Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Rochester International Film Festival returns in 2022

Theatre curtains
Theatre curtains(Pixabay)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester International Film Festival (RIFF) is back after a two year hiatus from in-person screenings.

The festival will be returning to Rochester for a two-weekend festival. The festival weekends will be May 6-8 and May 13-15 at its new venue, The Gray Duck Theatre and Coffeehouse.

According to RIFF, the festival will feature a total of 16 narrative and documentary films from around the world.

On May 6, the opening film will be a 7 p.m. screening of Beautiful Minds, directed by Bernard Campan and Alexandre Jollien.

The festival will close on Sunday, May 15 with a 7 p.m. screening of Hit the Road, directed by Panah Panahi.

This is the first year that the RIFF screenings will be at The Gray Duck Theatre and Coffeehouse, which is located at 619 6th Ave. NW in Rochester, Minnesota.

A full list of the film schedules and events can be found here.

Tickets will be available at The Gray Duck box office or website soon.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
FILE - MSU Mankato says an early morning bomb threat does not pose an imminent concern for...
2 suspects in custody after bomb threat at Minnesota State Mankato
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture

Latest News

Taopi community recovering after devasting tornado
Taopi community recovering after devasting tornado
KEYC News Now at 5 VOD
Veteran actress Liz Sheridan, best known for playing Jerry Seinfeld’s mother on “Seinfeld,”...
‘Seinfeld’ actress Liz Sheridan dies at 93
The national Republican party is sticking with Iowa.
Iowa Republican Party to continue holding first nominating event in Iowa
FILE - State corrections officials are looking to launch a prison tattoo program in hopes of...
State officials looking to launch prison tattoo program