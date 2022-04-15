St. Peter home damaged by early morning fire

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Emergency crews responded to a home fully engulfed by flames in St. Peter early Friday morning.

The city of St. Peter says everybody in the house on North Third Street were able to escape without harm.

When first responders arrived, the house had been engulfed at around 1:40 Friday morning.

The flames were cleared by 4:15 according to the city and an investigation is underway.

