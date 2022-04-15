Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

State officials looking to launch prison tattoo program

FILE - State corrections officials are looking to launch a prison tattoo program in hopes of...
FILE - State corrections officials are looking to launch a prison tattoo program in hopes of curbing bloodborne diseases as inmates ink themselves with homemade tools.(piqsels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — State corrections officials are looking to launch a prison tattoo program in hopes of curbing bloodborne diseases as inmates ink themselves with homemade tools.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported Tuesday that the Corrections Department is searching for an experienced tattoo artist to oversee tattoo studios in state prisons. The aim is to slow the spread of diseases like hepatitis C that can spread when inmates try to tattoo themselves or each other with unsterilized tools like electric motors and ballpoint pens and share contaminated needles.

Corrections spokesman Nick Kimball said as of January anywhere from 1,200 to 3,500 of the prison system’s 7,511 inmates were infected with hepatitis C.

The prison system treats about 80 to 100 inmates for the disease each at a cost ranging from $20,000 to $75,000 per inmate.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
FILE - MSU Mankato says an early morning bomb threat does not pose an imminent concern for...
2 suspects in custody after bomb threat at Minnesota State Mankato
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture

Latest News

Pick of the Litter: the Bridgerton litter
Pick of the Litter: the Bridgerton litter
A few new state laws go into effect Monday, July 1.
Divided Minnesota Legislature will return with much undone
Join us for the Maverick Hockey Roundup
Tune in for the Maverick Hockey Roundup
The St. Peter Public Works Department announced on Thursday afternoon that a snow emergency has...
St. Peter home damaged by early morning fire