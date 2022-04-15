Taopi community recovering after devasting tornado

TAOPI, Minn. (KEYC) — In Taopi a strong tornado came burrowing through the town Tuesday night, pulling houses, garages and trees alike. Now, Taopi is looking to rebuild after the devastation.

The tornado destroyed 10 of the town’s 22 homes.

“It sounded like a freight train, there was glass busting everywhere it was just kind of a nightmare,” Scott Hatle said.

Some made it to their basements, others were not so lucky. Fortunately, no one was killed.

“I had some shingles hit my back and some glass. I just wanted to make sure my dogs were OK, so I got them into an interior bathroom of the house,” Brady Voigt said.

The town, once lined with trees and homes, has its roads now blocked by debris. Gov. Tim Walz made a visit to Taopi Thursday afternoon to assess the damage and talk with community members.

Since the storm, Taopi has been geared towards rebuild and recovery.

“We are grieving, but there is always hope and there’s gratitude. And that is where we live, with hope and gratitude,” Taopi Mayor Mary Huntley said.

In the days following the twister, the community has banded together to provide help in whatever way they can. Bobcats and excavators were running most of Thursday throughout Taopi, clearing debris and rubble to uncover the beloved town that lines beneath.

“So many people we just owe a debt of gratitude to. I hope that they know how much each of them meant to us. Every organization and every person that has come to this town I just hope that everyone knows how grateful we are to them,” Huntley added.

The tight-knit community has banded together since the tornado, neighbors helping neighbors, knowing the long road to recovery does not need to be traveled alone.

If you’d like to help, United Farmers State Bank in Adams is accepting donations and the City of Taopi has set up a Venmo account. Donations on Venmo can be sent to @TaopiMN.

Visit the City of Taopi’s Facebook page to see more items in need by community members.

