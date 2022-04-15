Tune in for the Maverick Hockey Roundup

Your Photos
By Mitch Keegan
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A special programming note.

Join us Friday, April 15 on CBS at 5:00 for a look back at the MSU Men’s Hockey team’s historic run to the championship game.

It was quite the season and of course everyone is proud of the team.

Join Rob Clark & Mary Rominger for a look back at the run to the Frozen Four.

You can also catch the Maverick Hockey Round up tonight at 6:00 on NBC and at 9:00 & 11:00 on FOX!

