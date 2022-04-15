Walz has $4.1M in campaign cash; Jensen and Gazelka lead GOP

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Democratic Gov. Tim Walz has $4.1 million in the bank for his re-election campaign, while Dr. Scott Jensen and Sen. Paul Gazelka are the money leaders among the several candidates vying for the Republican endorsement to unseat the governor, according to campaign finance reports released Friday.

The reports show Jensen — a former state senator who’s running as a COVID-19 skeptic and got the biggest head start last year — ended the first quarter with $774,393 in cash on hand as of March 31, after having raised $256,392 and spent $305,797 during the first three months of the year.

Gazelka, a former Senate majority leader running on a law-and-order platform, finished the reporting period with $406,190 in the bank after raising $99,358 and spending $172,857.

Minnesota Republicans hold their state convention May 13-14 in Rochester to endorse candidates for governor, attorney general and other statewide offices. The major candidates have pledged to abide by the party’s endorsement, but none appears to have locked up enough support from the 2,200 delegates to win the party’s backing on the first ballot.

Walz faces no significant opposition for the Democratic nomination as he seeks a second term. He raised $1 million in the first quarter but spent $510,071.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.