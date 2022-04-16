American Red Cross seeking disaster relief volunteers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - American Red Cross is in need of more helping hands in the Minnesota and Dakotas region.

“We like to have volunteers spaced throughout our chapter area so that we’re able to be there quick when an individual needs assistance,” said Leah Pockrandt, executive director of the American Red Cross in Southwest Minnesota.

Volunteers respond to emergencies big and small.

House fires are the most common.

“A fire, a storm, or other types of emergency that’s forced them out of their homes, have made them experience the worst day of their lives,” Pockrandt added.

The Red Cross helps those affected get back on track.

“Financial assistance, assistance with medication replacement, mental health if they require that, and then recovery services through our caseworkers,” stated volunteer Joe Reinemann.

As we approach storm season, the need is expected to increase.

Anyone can volunteer, including minors with their parents’ permission.

If you’re interested in getting involved, visit RedCross.com/Volunteer.

An informational meeting will also be held on April 19 at 6 p.m. at 2120 Howard Drive West in North Mankato.

